Star Football Player Among Those Killed in Dadeville Mass Shooting

by WAKA 8

By JEFF AMY and KIM CHANDLER Associated Press

A Dadeville High School senior who had signed to play college football at Jacksonville State University was among the four people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Dadeville late Saturday night.

Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell was celebrating at his sister’s 16th birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Broadnax Street when he was shot to death. His mother was injured.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says there was a “multitude” of injuries. Late Sunday afternoon, he said 28 people were hurt, with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Investigators have not said if a suspect was in custody, or if they knew more about any motivation. Rev. Ben Hayes of First Baptist Church in Dadeville, who is also the chaplain for the police department, told ABC News that he’d been at a hospital overnight with the families of those killed and injured.

He said family members told him gunfire erupted when tempers flared during an argument. Hayes said there were more than 50 people at the party when the shooting occurred

Dowdell was within weeks of graduation and faced a bright future, Hayes told The Associated Press.

“He was a strong competitor on the field,” Hayes said. “You didn’t want to try to tackle him or get tackled by him. But when he came off the field, he was one of the nicest young men that you could ever meet, very respectful and well-respected by his peers.”

Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez said in a statement Sunday: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Philstavious Dowdell and the other victims of the senseless tragedy last night. He was a great young man with a bright future. My staff and I are heartbroken and hope that everyone will support his family through this difficult time.”

Dowdell also recently won medals at a high school track meet at Troy University.

Counseling will be available for students at Tallapoosa County schools Monday, the school superintendent, Raymond C. Porter, said.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)