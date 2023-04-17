Plentiful Sunshine This Week

by Riley Blackwell

Monday is starting off a little on the cooler side but clear skies. Clear skies and sunshine will be abundant today with temperatures slightly below average in the low 70s. Clear skies will hang around tonight with lows in the low 40s and potentially even upper 30s!

Tuesday will start off nice and calm with cooler temperatures in the morning. Highs will be a little warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunshine will remain abundant!

The weather will be quite boring this week, as sunshine will be plentiful for most of the week. We’ll likely be in the mid to potentially upper 80s by the middle of the week, but rain chances will be remaining out of the forecast until Friday. But even then, rain chances remain very low. Enjoy the amazing weather everybody!