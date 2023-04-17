Warmer Days Ahead This Week

by Shane Butler

A rather quiet weather pattern has established itself over the deep south. High pressure will be the main weather feature for most of the work week. This will help provide ample sunshine and mainly dry conditions. A couple of mornings will start out a bit cooler. You will notice a chill in the air, especially Tuesday morning. Temps will start out in the mid 40s in spots. We’re warming nicely each afternoon and 80+ degree warmth will be common all week. It’s looking like mid to upper 80s beginning Thursday. A frontal boundary will make its approach late Friday into early Saturday. This frontal system will help trigger a few showers or storms. At this point, we don’t see anything too strong or severe. This will be something we keep an eye on through the week. Once we’re on the backside of that front Saturday afternoon, we’re expecting high pressure to return. This will put us right back into a sunny and dry weather pattern that will set us up for a nice start to next week.