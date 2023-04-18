Plentiful Sunshine and Warming Temps

by Riley Blackwell

Tuesday is starting off somewhat chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 40s across the region. Sunshine and clear skies will be around today but highs will ease into the low 80s for most of us. Clear skies will still be around tonight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday will be a rinse and repeat of today but temperatures will start to rise even more! Highs will be in the mid 80s for most of us with our southern counties easing into the upper 80s.

Thursday will likely be even warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Rain remains out of the forecast until the weekend when we’ll have an approaching line of storms entering the area late Friday night into Saturday morning. Fortunately, a strong High Pressure will be situated to our east and that will help diminish the severe threat.