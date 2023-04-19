New Trilogy Hotel Opening in Downtown Montgomery

by WAKA 8

The building that most people remember as the home of the Montgomery Water Works is opening as a new boutique hotel.

The Trilogy Hotel has held a soft opening, with former Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange checking in as its first guest on Tuesday. The hotel is part of the Marriott Autograph Collection of unique properties.

The front of the hotel makes use of the old Water Works building, which was actually once known as the Murphy House. Built in 1851 for wealthy cotton broker John Murphy, the Murphy House is one of two remaining antebellum buildings in the neighborhood on Coosa Street not far from the riverfront.

It was home to the Beauvoir Club as well as an Elks Lodge before serving as a VFW club in the 1950s. Facing the threat of destruction, the Montgomery Water Works and Sanitary Sewer Board worked with the Landmarks Foundation to save the building in 1970, preserving its historic integrity while utilizing the space as an office. The Murphy House was added to the National Registry of Historic Places on March 24, 1972.

Once the Montgomery Water Works relocated its offices to a business park off Perry Hill Road, the transformation into the Trilogy Hotel began in 2018. The hotel is also made up of two renovated warehouses in addition to the Murphy House.

The hotel is part Ascent Hospitality. The company also developed the Hampton Inn and Suites Montgomery-Downtown, the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Montgomery Downtown and SpringHill Suites in the old Bishop-Parker Furniture warehouse building downtown. Ascent Hospitality also developed The Elyton Hotel in Birmingham.

The hotel is made up of about 100 rooms and suites. It has two restaurants and three bars. One bar is on the rooftop. Visitors don’t have to be staying at the hotel in order to enjoy its food and drink offerings.