WAKA welcomes Lindsey Bonner as its new Sports Director

by WAKA 8

WAKA is proud to introduce Lindsey Bonner as its newest sports director.

Lindsey is a native of Cartersville, Georgia, and comes to us from KNOP in North Platte, Nebraska, where she served as the sports director there.

She is a graduate of York College of Pennsylvania where she played on the women’s golf team and was a Women’s Golf Coaches Association Academic All-American.

Lindsey is extremely excited to return back to the South.

If you have any sports stories that you think Lindsey would be interested in covering, please email her at lbonner@waka.com.

Please join us in welcoming Lindsey to the WAKA team!