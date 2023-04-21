Funeral arrangements announced for the victims killed in the Dadeville mass shooting

by Josh Rainey

Funeral services have been announced for the four victims killed in the Dadeville mass shooting Saturday night.

Visitation for 23-year-old Corbin Dahmontrey Holston will be held Friday, April 22, from 12:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m. at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette. Holston’s funeral will take place Saturday, April 23, at 11:00 a.m. at God’s House of Prayer on Harper Street in Auburn.

Visitation for 18-year-old Philstavius “Phil” Dowdell, of Camp Hill will be held Sunday, April 23, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Dadeville. Dowdell’s funeral will take place Monday, April 24 at 1:00 p.m. at Dadeville High School Auditorium.

A celebration of life service for 19-year-old Marsiah Emmanuel Collins will take place Thursday, April 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika.

A homecoming celebration for 17-year-old Shaunkivia “Ke” Nicole Smith will be held Saturday, April 29 at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Dadeville. There will be two visitations earlier in the week. The first will be at Integrity Funeral Home in Hueytown from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and the second will take place at Wright’s Funeral Home in Alexander City from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Dadeville High School will hold a virtual day Monday in honor of the celebration of life service for Dowdell.