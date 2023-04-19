Two teenage brothers arrested in deadly mass shooting in Dadeville

by WAKA 8

The shooting happened Saturday night at a Sweet 16 birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Broadnax Street in Dadeville.

ALEA says 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough, both of Tuskegee, have been charged with four counts of reckless murder. WAKA 8 has confirmed that they are brothers.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has arrested two teenagers in connection to the massing shooting in Dadeville over the weekend.

The party was being held for Alexis Dowdell, whose older brother Phil Dowdell was one of the four people killed. There were about 50 people at the party.

The shooting resulted in four fatalities and 32 individuals injured.

The Dadeville Police Department, the Tuskegee Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Marshals Service and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.

ALEA wants to hear from people with tips, photos or video. You can remain anonymous. Call (800) 392-8011, or contact Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

You can also email: sbi.investigators@alea.gov

