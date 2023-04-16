Dadeville Community Vigil Planned after Mass Shooting at Birthday Party

by WAKA 8

Dadeville First Baptist Church has announced a community prayer vigil after the mass shooting that killed four people and injured others.

The vigil will be at the parking lot of the church at 5PM. The entire community is invited. The church is located at 178 S. Tallassee Street.

As WAKA 8 has reported, the shooting happened at a teenager’s birthday party late Saturday night. Crime scene tape can be seen on Broadnax Street around the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio and neighboring buildings.

First Baptist Church Pastor Ben Hayes, who serves as the chaplain for the Dadeville Police Department and for the local high school football team, said most of the victims are teenagers.

“One of the young men that was killed was one of our star athletes and just a great guy. So I knew many of these students. Dadeville is a small town and this is going to affect everybody in this area,” Hayes said.

Hayes told ABC News Sunday morning that he’d been at a hospital overnight with the families of those killed and injured.

He said family members told him gunfire erupted when tempers flared during an argument. Hayes said there were more than 50 people at the party when the shooting occurred.

A motive hasn’t been announced by law enforcement. It is not known if the shooter is in custody.

Stay with WAKA 8 for updates.