Four People Killed, Several Others Hurt at Teenager’s Birthday Party in Dadeville

by WAKA 8

Shooting at Birthday Party in downtown Dadeville, Alabama – April 16, 2023 – Photo from WAKA 8 Montgomery

A shooting late Saturday night in Dadeville has left four people dead and an unknown number of people injured.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the shooting happened at about 10:30PM in downtown Dadeville. Crime scene tape can be seen near the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Broadnax Street as well as other buildings.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says there have been a “multitude” of injuries.

Pastor Ben Hayes of First Baptist Church in Dadeville, who serves as the chaplain for the Dadeville Police Department and for the local high school football team, said most of the victims are teenagers because the shooting occurred at a birthday party for a 16-year-old.

Hayes said the shooting has rocked the small town of about 3,200 people, where serious crime is rare.

“One of the young men that was killed was one of our star athletes and just a great guy. So I knew many of these students. Dadeville is a small town and this is going to affect everybody in this area,” Hayes said.

Hayes told ABC News Sunday morning that he’d been at a hospital overnight with the families of those killed and injured.

He said family members told him gunfire erupted when tempers flared during an argument. Hayes said there were more than 50 people at the party when the shooting occurred

Dadeville First Baptist Church will hold a prayer vigil in the parking lot at 5PM. Everyone is invited for a time or prayer. The church is located at 178 S. Tallassee Street.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting. It is not known if a suspect was in custody.

Dadeville Police Chief Jonathan Floyd is asking for patience and prayers as investigators do their work.

ALEA has asked that anyone with a tip that might help in the investigation to call (800) 392-8011. Tips can also be emailed to: sbi.investigations@alea.gov

The following agencies responded to the scene and are currently assisting with the investigation: The Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Gov. Kay Ivey has released this statement on social media:

This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge. — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) April 16, 2023

CBS News reports that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, the White House said, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation and has been in touch with local officials and law enforcement to offer support.

A news conference is planned for around noon, which may contain new information.

