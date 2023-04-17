Four victims identified in Dadeville mass shooting

by WAKA 8

The Tallapoosa County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the four people shot and killed in the Dadeville mass shooting Saturday night.

County Coroner Mike Knox said the victims have been identified as 23-year-old Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, of Dadeville, 19-year-old Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, of Opelika, 17-year-old Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, of Dadeville, and 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell, of Camp Hill.

Officials said in a press conference Sunday evening that four people died and 28 others were injured in the shooting that took place at a birthday party on Broadnax Street.