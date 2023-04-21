Prattville man uses paramotoring to help with PTSD

by WAKA 8

A Prattville man is grateful for a very unique mode of transportation that helps him get from one place to another.

David Depinho has been a paramotor pilot since 2019. Paramotoring is similar to paragliding, except you have a propeller and engine strapped to your back. A paramotor pilot can get up to 18,000 feet in the air.

Depinho is a veteran and says his new-found skill has helped him as a form of PTSD therapy.



“I began to be more active, doing more things. I was actually quite a bit better,” said Depinho. “I called up my doctor and said ‘Hey, I’m doing a lot better. What’s the story?’ and the doc said adrenaline is a major treatment for anxiety and depression. I’ve never stopped ever since.”



WAKA Reporter Carrington Cole got the opportunity to talk to Depinho about his new love of paramotoring. Click on the video player above to see that story.