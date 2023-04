Rain And Storms Return Mid Week

Rain Chances Wednesday Through Friday Morning

by Kevan Ramer

After a beautiful sunny and mild Sunday across central Alabama…clouds move back into our area this evening.

Sunday night: mostly cloudy and cool, with lows in the low 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the low 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms return on Wednesday and Thursday, with sunshine returning by Friday and into next weekend.