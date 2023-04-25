Five of Six Suspects in Dadeville Mass Shooting Appear in Court

by WAKA 8

Five of the six suspects in the April 15 mass shooting in Dadeville have appeared before a judge in Tallapoosa County. The hearing could determine whether they’ll be held without bond.

The hearing was for the three adult defendants in the case: Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn, who are cousins; as well as Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn.

Two juveniles also appeared before the judge after the courtroom was cleared due to their age. They are 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough, both of Tuskegee, who are brothers.

The sixth juvenile is 15 years old, whose identity hasn’t been released. He was not in court today.

A judge did not immediately issue a ruling on the suspects’ bond status.

All six are charged with four counts of reckless murder in the shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party that was held at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in downtown Dadeville. Four people were killed in the shooting and 32 others were hurt, some seriously.

The four people killed in the shooting are identified as: 23-year-old Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, of Dadeville, 19-year-old Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, of Opelika, 17-year-old Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, of Dadeville, and 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell, of Camp Hill. The party was for Dowdell’s sister.

In court, a state investigator described a bloody and chaotic crime scene filled with bullet casings and other evidence.

“Multiple shell casings. Blood everywhere,” testified Special Agent Jess Thornton of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Thornton said he’d never encountered a crime scene like it. He said 89 shell casings from four types of handguns were recovered at the scene, and evidence indicates at least one of the handguns had been altered for rapid fire.

Thornton said statements from the six defendants, either about themselves or each other, indicated all six were at the party and fired a gun. He said at least five of the six met after the party at a parking lot in a nearby city.

Investigators have not discussed a motive or what they believe led to the shooting.

However, at least one defense lawyer suggested that one of the deceased people at the party started the shooting.

George Bulls, a lawyer for Willie Brown, asked Thornton if there were at least some statements about one of the deceased individuals, Corbin Holston, being the one that fired first.

Thornton replied it was a mix.

Thornton testified that Holston, 23, of Dadeville, was found with a 40-caliber gun sitting on his chest. Thornton said the position of the gun, which had been fired, struck him as odd.

“Almost like it was placed there,” Thornton said.

Thornton said most of the recovered casings were 9 mm caliber.

