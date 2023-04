Severe Storm Risk For Thursday

Rain Chances Now Through Sunday

by Kevan Ramer

The weather pattern over the River Region is changing, as rain chances return from now through Sunday.

There’s a marginal to slight risk of severe thunderstorms on Thursday, with about a 2 out of 5 risk…especially in areas south of Montgomery.

Some of the storms may produce 60 mph wind and 1/4″ hail. A few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.