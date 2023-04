by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The city of Uniontown is in mourning tonight — after the sudden death of Mayor Christopher Jones.

Jones was serving his first term as the mayor of Uniontown.

He was a graduate of Troy University — and an accomplished businessman — who owned a trucking company — and co-owned a farming business with his brothers.

Jones was elected Mayor of Uniontown in 2020. He died Tuesday evening — according to family members. He was 54.