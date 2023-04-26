Wanted Murder Suspect Captured in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma man wanted for the 2022 murder of an 18 year old man at a Selma convenience store is behind bars tonight.

Twenty-two year old Kendarius Eaton was captured by authorities Wednesday — on an active warrant for murder. Eaton is suspected in the shooting death of 18 year old Sean Wiggins.

“This starts the healing process for my entire family,” said Wiggins’ mother Valerie Hunter.

“My baby boy is not with me but I am happy to know that the person that killed him is now in a cell where he belongs.”

Wiggins was shot and killed back in September — at B&B Grocery Store in Selma.

Several weeks later — police identified Eaton was as a suspect. And a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Now Eaton’s fate — will be determined in court by judge.

“I’m going to put that in God’s hand also,” said Hunter.

“And hopefully justice again will be served and he will be put in a cell for the rest of his life.”

Eaton is charged with murder and his bond has been set at $1.5 million dollars.

He’s due to make a first appearance in front of judge — within the next 72 hours.