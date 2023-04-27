A Few Severe Storms Possible Thursday Night

by Kevan Ramer

After a large cluster of thunderstorms rumbled across southeast Alabama today…most of the more intense and severe storms have been confined to the Florida panhandle. There is a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms across west central and northwest Alabama until 11 pm. The main weather threats are 60 mph wind gusts…large hail…and perhaps an isolated tornado. This threat is generally from Demopolis to Birmingham, and points northwest.

Following a cloudy start on Friday morning, sunshine will return to the River Region Friday afternoon…with highs in the low 80s.