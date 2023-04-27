Butler County Sheriff’s Deputies Search for Suspect in Theft of Trailer, 100 Gallons of Gas

by WAKA 8

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a suspect in the theft of a trailer, other items and 100 gallons of gas.

Investigators say during the evening of Thursday, April 13, someone drove into Whittle Farms on Pine Apple Highway and stole a trailer and multiple other items.

Investigators say the person stole a 16-foot utility trailer with two axles, a hydraulic jack, an air compressor, several oxygen and acetylene tanks, a torch and hoses, an older model chainsaw, a 300-foot welding lead, fishing rods and reels with a tackle box, batteries, battery charger, a yellow generator and 100 gallons of gasoline.

The utility trailer was recovered by law enforcement in Wilcox County. Investigators say the suspect was seen on video captured in the area where the trailer was dumped. They say the suspect attempted to sell the stolen fishing rod to residents of the area.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect. Call (334) 215-STOP if you have a tip.