Montgomery Police Searching for Business Burglary Suspect

by WAKA 8

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Montgomery police need your help finding a suspect who burglarized a business.

Police say the burglary happened Sunday, April 16, in the 600 block of North Perry Street.

Investigators say the burglar forcibly entered this business, stole property, and left in an unknown direction.

Police say the suspect is wanted for burglary 3rd degree, a Class C felony.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect. If you have a tip, call (334) 215-STOP.