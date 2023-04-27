Montgomery Police Searching for Robbery Suspect

by WAKA 8

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Montgomery police need your help finding a robbery suspect.

Police say on Monday, April 24, at about 9:05 p.m., they went to a business in the 5600 block of Atlanta Highway in reference to a robbery. That area is just outside of the bypass.

Police say the suspect was seen on video entering the business wearing a greenish-colored hooded sweatshirt and red mask. The suspect was armed with an unknown type of weapon and ran away in an unknown direction.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect. If you have a tip, call (334) 215-STOP.