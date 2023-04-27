Remembering the April 27, 2011 Tornado Outbreak

WAKA 8,
Posted:
Updated:

by WAKA 8

 

It’s been 12 years since Alabama suffered through the worst tornado outbreak in state history.

Most Alabamians remember the huge tornado that hit Tuscaloosa. That EF-4 storm had winds up to 190 miles per hour and killed 65 people as it moved through Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties.

But that was just one of 62 tornadoes to hit the state that day, killing 252 people and injuring thousands of others.

Across the country, 26 states were affected by this super outbreak, with 216 tornadoes over an 18-hour period that killed 348 people.

Alabama was the hardest hit. Adding up the damage paths from all of the tornadoes in the state would have stretched for 1,200 miles.

 

Categories: News, Statewide
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts