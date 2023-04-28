Alabama Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs Goes to Detroit Lions at No. 12 Pick in NFL Draft

by WAKA 8

The Detroit Lions made a move that even surprised the first player they picked in the NFL draft.

Detroit traded down to take Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs No. 12 overall on Thursday night, giving up its first pick and a third-rounder to Arizona for a first-round selection and the 34th spot overall.

“I was shocked,” Gibbs acknowledged, adding he expected to be drafted in the 20s.

He joins a crowded backfield with D’Andre Swift and David Montgomery that may be in flux.

When general manager Brad Holmes was asked about Swift, he said the dynamic running back was still on the roster.

“It’s early,” Holmes said.

Detroit is hoping to make the most of an opportunity to improve its on-the-rise franchise with a lot of picks in the draft after addressing needs on both sides of the ball in free agency.

The Lions won eight of their last 10 games in Campbell’s second year as coach and finished with a winning record last season for the first time since 2017.

The 5-foot-9, 199-pound Gibbs, a third-team All-America all-purpose player, is regarded as an explosive and shifty runner with excellent hands.

“He’s bringing a value in the passing game also,” Detroit running backs coach Scottie Montgomery said. “He’s the best space player in this draft.”

Gibbs, who is from Dalton, Georgia, started his college career at Georgia Tech and transferred to play for the Crimson Tide last year, running for 2,132 yards and 15 touchdowns in his college career. He had 103 career catches for 1,212 yards and eight scores over three seasons.

Detroit passed on a chance to fill its biggest void at defensive tackle with Georgia’s Jalen Carter, who was projected as a potential No. 1 pick before he had off-the-field issues and lasted until Philadelphia selected him ninth overall.

