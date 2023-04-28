River Region Healthy Living Expo

by Teresa Lawson

It’s that time of year again as WAKA teams up area health professionals to help you live better and be health aware.

WAKA’S eighth annual River Region Healthy Living Expo was today at Eastdale Mall, helping the community become more health aware across the river region.

There are many aspects of remaining healthy ask yourself:

Am I eating a healthy balanced diet?

Am I getting the exercise my body needs?

Am I taking the right medications?

Because health is both physical and mental The River Region Healthy Living Expo helps residents to answer all these questions as well as help with financial wellness.