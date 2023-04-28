Severe Storms Possible Saturday

Strong To Severe Storms Possible in central and southern Alabama from 2pm to 7pm Saturday

by Kevan Ramer

After a beautiful return to sunshine this Friday afternoon, high temperatures climbed back into the low 80s.

As a low-pressure system approaches our area from the west on Saturday, there is a marginal ( 2 out of 5 risk) of severe storms for the southeast corner of Alabama Saturday afternoon…including the areas of Troy, Eufaula, Dothan, Andalusia, and Ozark.

Tonight: clear and mild….low 57. Saturday: Afternoon and early evening rain and thunderstorms likely…with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, with a return to afternoon sunshine with a high of 77.

The work week next Monday through Friday looks sunny and dry, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.