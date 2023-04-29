Funeral Held for Fourth Victim of Dadeville Mass Shooting

by WAKA 8

The funeral has been held for Shaunkivia “KeKe” Smith, one of the four people killed in the mass shooting in Dadeville.

Smith’s funeral was held Saturday afternoon at Dadeville Baptist Church. She was 17 years old and was a senior at Dadeville High School, where she was an athlete and athletics manager.

Smith and three others were killed April 15 during the shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Broadnax Street in downtown Dadeville. At least 32 others were injured, some seriously.

The others killed were 23-year-old Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, of Dadeville, 19-year-old Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, of Opelika and 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell, of Camp Hill. The party was for Dowdell’s sister.

Six people are facing four counts of reckless murder. They are Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee; Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn; who are cousins; as well as Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn. The other suspects are 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough, both of Tuskegee, who are brothers; and an unidentified 15-year-old. They are all being held without bond.

Investigators have not discussed a motive or what they believe led to the shooting.

ALEA Special Agent Jess Thornton of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency testified at the bond hearing. Thornton said he’d never encountered a crime scene like it. He said 89 shell casings from four types of handguns were recovered at the scene. He says at least one handgun had been altered to allow for rapid fire.