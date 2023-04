by WAKA 8

Selma police are investigating the city’s 11th murder of the year.

Police tell WAKA 8 that 28-year-old Jevon Hall was shot in the 2800 block of Highland Avenue at around 12:15PM this afternoon. That is near Hibbett Sports.

Police have not made any arrests. If you can help with the investigation, call Selma police at (334) 874-2125 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.