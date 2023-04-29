Nice Weather Returns This Week

Sunny And Dry Monday - Thursday

by Kevan Ramer

After a cloudy and mild Friday, with high temperatures holding steady in the mid-70s, there is a likely chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms across the River Region tonight.

There’s also a marginal (1 out of 5) risk for a few severe storms across west central and south Alabama until 8 p.m. Saturday…including areas just south of Montgomery, Demopolis, and Selma. The main threats are damaging 60 mph winds, quarter sized hail, and cloud to ground lightning.

Sunshine, a dry weather pattern, and pleasant temperatures will return to our area Sunday afternoon and continue through at least next Thursday.