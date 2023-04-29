Troy’s Jake Andrews Chosen by New England Patriots in Fourth Round of NFL Draft

by WAKA 8

Troy offensive lineman Jake Andrews was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon in Kansas City.

The Patriots used the 107th overall pick in the Draft to select Andrews, the second offensive lineman in program history to hear his name called during an NFL Draft.

Andrews, who decided to forgo his final year of eligibility, earned All-Sun Belt First Team honors in his first season playing center. He started all 14 games and played 914 of a possible 917 offensive snaps for the Trojans, who won the Sun Belt Championship, defeated nationally-ranked UTSA in the Cure Bowl and became the first-ever Troy team to earn a USA Today Coaches Poll and College Football Playoff top 25 ranking. Additionally, the Trojans ended the season on an 11-game winning streak, second only to Georgia, and finished the year ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25.

A native of Millbrook, Ala., Andrews was called for just four penalties over Troy’s 14 games in 2022 and was the highest-rated offensive lineman in the Sun Belt per Pro Football Focus for overall offensive grade. Additionally, Andrews was Troy’s top-rated run blocker per Pro Football Focus and finished the season with a 97.5 PFF Efficiency rating.

As a sophomore, Andrews allowed just one sack, three hits and 12 pressures in 468 passing situations from his guard position. He ranked 29th nationally and 10th in the Group of Five among all guards in pass blocking and did not allow a sack in the final 10 games of the season. In 2020, he ranked ninth nationally and fourth among guards with a 99.2 pass block efficiency rating among players with at least 300 snaps; he allowed just one sack, two hits, four hurries and seven pressures in 513 pass blocking situations.

For his career, Andrews played 2,796 career snaps and allowed just six sacks in 1,653 career pass-blocking situations.

— Information from Troy University