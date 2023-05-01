A Cool And Pleasant Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler

We begin May with a rather quiet weather pattern. For the first time in a while, we don’t have a severe storm risk for our area over the next several days. Looks like mainly clear and cool nights along with sunny and mild days for most of this week. Morning temps start out in the 40s and afternoon temps manage the mid to upper 70s through midweek. Our temps begin to climb late week and 80+ degree warmth will return quickly. Along with the warmth comes increasing moisture and that will eventually lead to a chance for rain over the weekend. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible Friday but our better chance for rain activity holds off until Saturday and Sunday. Temps will continue to reach the lower to mid 80s over the weekend. In the meantime, enjoy these rather pleasant temps while they last.