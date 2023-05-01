Perry Co. Children Get Free Eyecare Treatment in Marion

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Over a hundred Perry County school children could soon be seeing things a lot more clearly — after getting free eye care treatment Monday in Marion.

Norene Heard of Marion brought her 11 year old grandson, Ejuan down to the Perry County Health Department Monday to get an eye exam. He’s had some trouble seeing at school and he may need glasses.

“The board is like a little far away but I can kind of see. But sometimes I kind of can’t see,” he said.

“Sight is important. You got to see,” said Heard.

And that’s why Sight Savers of America — UAB — and Essilor Vision Foundation’s Changing Life through Lenses program — have teamed up to provide dilated eye exams — free glasses — and any follow up eye care treatment that may be needed for students.

“So, we bring down doctors and residents from the University of Alabama-Birmingham Department of Ophthalmology to provide dilated eye exams for these children,” said Jennifer Williams.

“And then in 2 to 3 weeks we’ll come back down and deliver those glasses for the children.”

It’s the 18th year the rural eye clinic has been held in Perry County. The annual clinic gives people some place local — to get the eyecare that they need.

“There might be barriers for that family to make it to Birmingham. Or make it over to Selma or to another eyecare provider. So, we want to break down all barriers to access of care,” said Williams.

And when that care that you need — is being given free of charge.

“It’s even better. Thank God. Thank you God. That’s even better,” said Heard.

The rural eye clinic was provided for children who failed a local day care or school-based vision screening.