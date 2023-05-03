One-Year-Old Struck, Killed by SUV in Crenshaw County

by WAKA 8

A one-year-old has died after being struck by an SUV in Crenshaw County.

Alabama State Troopers say the baby was from Dozier but did not release the child’s name or gender.

State troopers say the baby was critically injured after being struck by the SUV driven by 53-year-old Pamela Denise White, also of Dozier. The 1-year-old was taken to a hospital where the baby was pronounced dead.

The accident happened at about 4PM yesterday on Hawkins Road, approximately two miles south of Dozier, in Crenshaw County.

ALEA has not released any other information.