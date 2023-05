Rain Chances Return Friday

Rain Chances Return By Friday Evening

by Kevan Ramer

As high pressure continues to settle into the River Region, expect a beautiful warm and sunny Thursday.

Tonight will be clear and quite cool, with overnight low temperatures falling into the upper 40s.

Thursday will be another day of blue sky and sunshine, with high temperatures in the low 80s. Chances for scattered rain and thunderstorms

will return by Friday evening and into the upcoming weekend.