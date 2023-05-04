Alabama Fires Baseball Coach Brad Bohannon

by WAKA 8

The University of Alabama has fired baseball coach Brad Bohannon as an investigation is underway into “suspicious betting” involving a game against LSU.

The university has released this statement:

“Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees. Bohannon has been relieved of all duties and Jason Jackson will serve as the interim head coach. There will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review.”

As WAKA 8 has reported, Ohio’s top gambling regulator has barred licensed sportsbooks in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games after a report warned of suspicious gambling activity.

According to ESPN, Las-Vegas based U.S. Integrity warned sportsbooks of “suspicious wagering activity” involving Friday night’s Alabama-LSU game. Alabama scored five runs in the ninth inning of an 8-6 loss to LSU, which was ranked No. 1 in the major college baseball polls while Alabama was unranked.

The NCAA said it was aware of the situation and gathering additional information. Alabama deputy athletic director Jessica Paré issued a similar statement, noting athletics officials became aware of this situation Monday evening.

Bohannon had been coach since June 2017 and had a 166-124 record. Jason Jackson will serve as Alabama’s interim coach.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)