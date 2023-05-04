Two People Injured in Wreck Between Ambulance, Car in Montgomery

by WAKA 8

Two people have suffered life-threatening injuries in a wreck between an ambulance and a car in Montgomery.

The crash happened around noon at the intersection of Rosa Parks Avenue and West South Boulevard.

Paramedics were transporting a patient from Prattville to Baptist Medical Center South, according to the Prattville mayor’s office, which says the patient was taken to the hospital by another ambulance.

Montgomery Police Department spokesperson Maj. Saba Coleman says the driver and passengers of the ambulance had non-life threatening injuries. She says the driver and passenger of the car suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police have released no other information.