Search Underway for Escaped Alabama Inmate

by WAKA 8

UPDATE: Escapee seen on foot in Brundidge, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Original Story:

The search is on for an inmate who escaped from the Elba Work Release Center who was sentenced for theft of property in Pike County.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says it’s looking for Jonathon Lamar Bundy, who escaped at about 5:20 this morning. He was wearing a brown khaki uniform, according to ADOC.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, the Elba State Correctional Facility notified

Elba police that a vehicle was stolen from Gene’s Auto. An inmate count was conducted by corrections, and it was determined that Bundy was unaccounted for.

Investigators say Bundy abandoned the stolen vehicle and is possibly on foot.

Bundy was sentenced to 22 years for theft of property on March 23, 2021, in a case from Pike County. He is 30 years old and is described as 6 feet tall and 180 pounds.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.