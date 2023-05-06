Man in Critical Condition after Shooting in Opelika

by WAKA 8

Opelika police are investigating a shooting that has left a man in critical condition.

Police say they got a call just before 6PM Friday of gunshots in the 900 block of Powledge Avenue, which is just off Long Street.

While officers were responding to the scene, an on-duty officer working at East Alabama Medical Center notified dispatch that a 22-year-old male had just arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.