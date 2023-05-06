Scattered Storms & Warmer Temperatures This Week

Chance Of Showers & Thunderstorms Sunday - Friday

by Kevan Ramer

After hazy sunshine and warm temperatures across the River Region today…expect scattered rain and thunderstorms on Sunday and throughout this coming week.

A clockwise wind flow around a strong surface high pressure system off the South Carolina coast will continue to produce warm and moist southerly winds across central Alabama. This, in turn, will allow temperatures to climb from the mid 80s into the low 90s later this week…with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms each day.