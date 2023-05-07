Some Rain Chances This Week And Warmer Temperatures

Highs Near 90 Degrees By Wednesday

by Kevan Ramer

After a mostly dry, warm, and sunny weekend across the River Region…rain chances will be increasing slightly as we head into this work week.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild, with low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Monday will also be mostly cloudy with about a 40% chance of scattered shower and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Strong surface high pressure centered over north Georgia will continue to provide partly sunny skies most of this work week…with temperatures further warming into the low 90s by mid week.