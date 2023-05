by WAKA 8

A 16-year-old male has been shot and killed in Montgomery.

Police say they found the victim at about 8:28PM Sunday in the 1500 block of Hale Street, which is off North Decatur Street in the Newtown area. He was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead.

A homicide investigation has been launched. No other information has been released.

If you have information to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.