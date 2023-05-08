Alabama Department of Public Health is Working with Statewide Agencies to end Cervical Cancer

by Teresa Lawson

Alabama ranks third nationwide for cervical cancer occurrences– as the mortality rate for cervical cancer in Alabama today is no different than it was in 1999– now an initiative has begun to fight cervical cancer in our state to reduce those numbers.

Operation wipe out cervical cancer in Alabama is an effort to prolong the lives of women across the state by bringing awareness to HPV.

Cervical cancer can grow from HPV– because of this, A vaccine that prevents the HPV strains most likely to cause genital warts and cervical cancer is recommended for boys and girls at your local health department. HPV can cause cervical cancer but can also cause and other cancers, including cancer of the vulva, vagina, penis, or anus. It can also cause cancer in the back of the throat.

The cervical cancer incidence rate for all races in Alabama is 9.1, which is significantly higher than the U.S. rate of 7.5. Chambers county has the highest incidents of cervical cancer in the state.

The HPV vaccine is recommended for routine vaccination at age 11 or 12 years.