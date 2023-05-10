Man in Custody after Tuskegee Shooting, Standoff

by WAKA 8

City officials in Tuskegee say a man is in custody after a shooting and standoff.

Police were called to the 600 block of Lakeshore Apartments yesterday on a report of a dead body. Officials say residents told them that a neighbor, Stanley Dixon, had shot James Earl Daniels, and said he also shot at a female, causing her to suffer a graze wound.

Officials say they were told Dixon had also shot at other residents before barricading himself inside his apartment.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office, the ALEA SWAT and ALEA State Bureau of Investigation all took part in hostage negotiations. Dixon came out of his apartment and surrendered to law enforcement without incident, officials say.