First-ever Coore & Crenshaw golf course in Alabama set to open in October

by WAKA 8

The first-ever Coore & Crenshaw golf course in Alabama is set to open this fall.

First announced in 2021, officials with Russell Lands say the golf course sits on 250 acres in the Wicker Point area with around 100 acres of fairways. The course will be a centerpiece for Lake Martin’s new residential development.

Coore & Crenshaw Golf Course Development is a world renowned golf course developer with courses around the world, including in Georgia and Florida..

The golf course is expected to be open October 1.

WAKA caught up with Matt Sheppard of Russell Lands to see how the progress has been going. Click on the video player above to see that progression.