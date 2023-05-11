Rain & Storms Ahead For This Evening

by Shane Butler

Our active weather pattern remains in place through tomorrow. Several more rounds of showers and storms will work across the area. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds the main threat. We see high pressure strengthening a bit overhead during the weekend. This should help limit storm potential and open our sky up for more sunshine. As a result, temps will soar into the lower 90s for afternoon highs. It will feel every bit of a summer-like weather pattern. Humidity levels will creep up as well making it feel a little uncomfortable Sunday and Monday. We have a couple of frontal boundaries set to move into the area next week. Scattered showers and t-storms will be possible each afternoon. Temps manage the upper 80s to lower 90s through Tuesday but drop back into the mid 80s Wednesday into the latter half of the week.