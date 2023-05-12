Central Alabama CrimeStoppers to hold Gun Buyback event

by WAKA 8

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers will soon hold a gun buyback event in the River Region.

The gun buyback event will take place Saturday, May 20 at from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Resurrection Catholic Missions, located at 2815 Forbes Drive.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says the purpose of the event is to provide a safe and anonymous way for community members to turn in firearms they no longer need or want.

Anyone who surrenders guns will receive a gift card in exchange. Someone could get $50 for a rifle or shotgun, $100 for a functioning handgun and $200 for an assault style/semi-automatic rifle.

Officials say firearms can be turned in anonymously and they must be unloaded with all ammunition separate.

All firearms collected will be destroyed.

Anyone who wishes to turn in BB guns, air rifles, non-functioning firearms and knives can do so, but no compensation will be given.

For more information about the gun buyback, you can call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or email them at CrimeStoppers@215stop.com.