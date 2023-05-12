Hot & Humid Weekend

by Shane Butler

High pressure will help carve out a pretty decent weekend for our area. We’re expecting a mostly sunny sky along with summer-like temps. Afternoon high temps will hover in the upper 80s to lower 90s both days. Rain chances will decrease a bit underneath the ridge of high pressure. We do expect a few showers or storms to develop but most of you stay dry. Sunday is Mom’s Day and this is looking to be the drier day of the weekend. Temps could easily manage lower 90s for afternoon highs. The summer-like heat spills over into Monday but we’re trending a little milder midweek. High temps return to the mid and upper 80s. Any rain activity will come from afternoon popup showers or storms.