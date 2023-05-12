Prattville City Leaders to Break Ground on Newton Park Improvements

by WAKA 8

You are invited to the groundbreaking for improvements to Newton Park in Prattville on Monday.

The park will include a renovation of existing tennis courts, the addition of five new tennis courts, four new pickleball courts, new restroom facility and a skatepark area.

Once construction begins, the contractor will have 240 days to complete the project, the city says.

The park is located at 502 Park Street.

