State Awards $240,664 in Grants to Help Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault Victims

by WAKA 8

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded $240,664 in grants to help five agencies in central and west Alabama continue providing services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

The grants will support the agencies as they serve victims in 18 counties, some in our area.

Grant funds of $43,584 will help the Selma and Blackbelt Regional Abuse Sanctuary provide domestic violence awareness education in Dallas, Greene, Marengo, Perry, Sumter and Wilcox counties. A prevention educator will visit schools, health fairs and other events throughout the Black Belt.

Tuscaloosa SAFE Center serves victims in Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Pickens and Sumter counties. It is using $46,000 to continue providing healthcare, advocacy and counseling services to sexual assault victims.

Safehouse of Shelby County will use funds of $28,500 to continue providing services to domestic and sexual violence victims in Shelby, Coosa, Clay and Chilton counties. Safehouse also provides emergency shelter and advocacy, forensic examinations and crisis intervention services.

Turning Point is using $28,000 in grant funds to continue providing direct services to victims of domestic violence including a 24-hour crisis line, shelter, legal advocacy, referrals and educational information. Turning Point serves victims in Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens and Tuscaloosa counties.

The Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama is using grant funds of $96,579 to perform culturally specific outreach and prevention education in Blount, Jefferson and Shelby counties. HICA distributes Spanish-language educational materials at community events and gives talks about domestic and dating violence to small groups. The organization will also use funds to lead a Spanish-language marketing campaign promoting the National Domestic Violence hotline.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in the belief that victims should continue to receive the services and help they require for recovery,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA’s partnerships with these organizations play a critical role in making sure victims get help quickly and from dedicated professionals.”

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

— Information from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs