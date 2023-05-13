Mostly Sunny, Dry, And Toasty Mother’s Day

Mostly Sunny And Hot Mother's Day

by Kevan Ramer

Strong surface high pressure centered over north Georgia continues to provide abundant sunshine and calm weather for most of the southeast…including here in the River Region. As a result, a mostly sunny, very warm, and mostly dry weather pattern has set up for this Mother’s Day weekend.

Saturday night will be mostly clear and mild, with lows in the upper 60s. On Mother’s Day…expect mostly sunny and hot weather with only a very slight chance of showers and storms. Sunday’s high temperatures will soar into the low 90s.

A trough of low pressure setting up over the eastern U.S. will increase our chances for showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, with perhaps more rain cooled air lowering our temperatures back into the 80s.