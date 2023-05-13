MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Saturday shooting

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured.

The shooting happened around 5:23 p.m. in the 400 block of Finley Avenue. Finley Avenue is off Norman Bridge Road.

Once officers and fire medics arrived, they found an adult female victim with a fatal gunshot wound. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police also made contact with an adult male victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The male victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.